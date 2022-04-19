Group of thieves attack and rob victims in Bronx apartment: NYPD

Detectives are looking for a group of crooks who attacked and robbed a man in his Bronx home last week.

According to police, at 5:45 p.m. on April 14 a 64-year-old man was entering his apartment, located in the vicinity of Valentine Avenue and East Burnside Avenue, when he was approached by a group of unknown individuals. The suspects proceeded to strike the victim with a metal bar and firearm multiple times, knocking him to the ground.

The crooks then zip-tied and duct-taped the victim as well as a 60-year-old woman, who was inside the apartment. While brandishing firearms, the suspects stole a safe, money, a purse and a backpack before fleeing the apartment. One suspect fled on foot toward East 180 Street and Valentine Avenue while others fled in a red Dodge sedan. The 64-year-old victim sustained lacerations to the head and face and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects and the vehicle taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.