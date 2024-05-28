A teen girl is dead Tuesday while a young man is fighting for his life after a horrific Bronx crash, authorities confirmed.

A teen girl died as a young man clung to life in the Bronx Tuesday following a horrific car collision, authorities confirmed.

Locals gathered in disbelief around the debris-covered scene on West 192nd Street and University Avenue Tuesday afternoon while police combed the site as part of the ongoing investigation. Others at the scene wept profusely, as officers examined heaps of twisted metal.

According to police sources, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were apparently riding on a gas-powered scooter northbound when they collided with a Honda Pilot, sending both passengers hurtling onto the sidewalk.

Police believe the 16-year-old was killed instantly; police have not yet released her identity. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old man was left hospitalized in grave condition at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as being a horrific bloody mess.

“It sounded like a boom,” a neighbor said, “A loud boom.”

While the cause of the crash remains unknown, the 22-year-old Honda driver remained on the scene and could be seen being placed in the back of a police vehicle. It is not yet clear whether he will face criminal charges in the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing.