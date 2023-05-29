Infant girl found dead in Bronx in wooded area off expressway

Bronx detectives are investigating the tragic death of a three-month-old girl who was found dead in a wooded area off the Major Deegan Expressway on Sunday night.

Officers from the 44th Precinct located Genevieve Comager, 3 months, unconscious and unresponsive off the highway near West 161st Street, a short distance from Yankee Stadium, at 8:24 p.m. on May 28.

According to WABC-TV, police had been searching for Comager after a family member who resided with her at a homeless shelter on University Avenue reported her missing.

Responding EMS units pronounced the baby dead at the scene. Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.

WABC-TV reported that police questioned a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who are believed to be Comager’s parents.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.