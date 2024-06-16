Bronx man wounded in early-morning shooting near Major Deegan Expressway

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Cops in the Bronx are investigating an early-morning shooting on Sunday that left a man seriously wounded.

Police said the incident happened at about 2:58 a.m. on June 16 near the corner of West 150th and Exterior Streets, below the Major Deegan Expressway and near the Bronx Terminal Market, in Concourse.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, found a 29-year-old man at the scene with a bullet wound to his leg.

EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police do not yet know the circumstances leading up to the shooting, or a possible motive. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Through June 9, the 44th Precinct has seen 22 shootings year-to-date, equal to the number reported at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are down 3.6%.

Officer struck on Willis Avenue Bridge

Sunday’s shooting happened hours after an NYPD officer was injured in a car stop gone wrong on the nearby Willis Avenue Bridge in an unrelated incident, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the officer stopped the vehicle with an unidentified driver on the bridge at about 9:45 p.m. on June 15.

After the officer approached the side of the vehicle, law enforcement sources said, the driver accelerated the car and fled the scene, striking the officer in the process.

EMS rushed the injured officer to a local hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in that case, police said.

Anyone with information regarding either incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.