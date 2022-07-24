Cops are searching for a band of hit-and-run robbers who used their car to mow down a 39-year-old pedestrian in the Bronx for his belongings.

According to police, the brutal, hard to watch act took place on July 23 at 6:40 a.m. just opposite 898 East 169 St. in Foxhurst.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was crossing the street when a black, four door sedan collided with the man, sending him hurtling several feet through the air and onto the sidewalk in horrifying fashion. The injured remained motionless as the car came to a screeching halt.

Instead of rushing to check on the man’s wellbeing, two unknown individuals — one dressed in a light hooded sweatshirt and the other wearing a black sweatshirt — left their vehicle where they callously stole his belongings before fleeing the scene, however, they were not done yet.

As shown, they returned to the victim before flipping his body over and rifling through his pockets.

The victim sustained body trauma and was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals / Lincoln, where he is currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding any this robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.