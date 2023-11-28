Man fatally struck by driver on Bronx’s Bruckner Expressway

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man died Monday night after being struck by a driver on the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx.

The man, who remains unidentified, was in the center of the Bruckner’s eastbound lane near the Stratford Avenue exit in Soundview just after 9 p.m. when he was struck by the 65-year-old driver of a Lexus. The man was thrown to the pavement and sustained severe injuries.

Responding NYPD officers declared the man dead on arrival. The Lexus driver remained on the scene. It’s unclear why the man was in the middle of the highway and how he got there. The matter is still under investigation by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.

The gruesome incident occurred at the exact spot where in 2015, 29-year-old Caje Dawkins was fatally struck by an SUV driver while attempting to cross the Bruckner. Last year, a 40-year-old man sustained severe injuries when he was struck on Bruckner Boulevard, which runs parallel to the highway, at the intersection with Stratford Avenue.

The man’s gruesome death occurred the same day that an elderly woman was hit by a dump truck and decapitated on the other side of the city, in Midwood, Brooklyn.

As of Nov. 26, traffic collisions had claimed the lives of 233 people on Big Apple streets this year, 2% more fatalities than at the same time in 2022, according to NYPD data. The Bronx has seen a downturn in fatal collisions, though, with 45 deaths a nearly 20% drop from the rates seen last year.