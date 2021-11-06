NYC SHOOTINGS: Pair slain in Brooklyn and the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men were shot dead in Brooklyn and the Bronx in separate murders on Friday night and early Saturday morning, police reported.

Cops said the Brooklyn shooting happened at about 11:08 p.m. on Nov. 5 along Miller Avenue between Atlantic and Liberty Avenues in East New York.

That’s where officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found an unidentified man in his 40s with multiple bullet wounds to his torso.

Sources familiar with the case said the victim was shot following an argument with an unidentified individual. Police did not provide a description of the suspect, or a possible motive behind the dispute.

EMS units rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

About an hour later, officers from the Bronx’s 41st Precinct responded to a deadly shooting that occurred at about 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 6 at the corner of Rogers Place and East 163rd Street in Foxhurst.

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities said, they found an unidentified man in his 20s shot multiple times in the chest.

Police sources did not offer any details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting, or a description of the shooter.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he died. His identity is also being withheld by police, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information regarding the homicides can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.