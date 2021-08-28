NYC SHOOTINGS: Man gunned down near Rockaway Boardwalk, perp sought for Bronx murder

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are searching for clues and suspects in connection with two deadly shootings in Queens and the Bronx on Friday and Saturday.

Cops said a 25-year-old man was shot dead just steps away from the Rockaway Boardwalk in Queens early Saturday morning.

Officers from the 100th Precinct found the victim shot multiple times in the torso near the corner of Beach 84th Street and Shore Front Parkway in Rockaway Beach at about 4:09 a.m. on Aug. 28.

no description of a perp, was discovered at the scene, no word on a motive

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police offered few details regarding the case, with no known motive for the shooting and no description of the shooter. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Bronx detectives continue to look for the killer who gunned down a man on Friday morning.

Demetry Aristole, 29, of East 174th Street in the Bronx was shot multiple times in the chest near the corner of East 137th Street and St. Ann’s Avenue in Mott Haven at about 9:28 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that Aristole was standing at the location when the unidentified gunman walked up and pulled the trigger, shooting the victim three times in the chest.

It’s not clear, at this point, why Aristole was shot. The gunman took off in an unknown direction, police said.

Aristole wound up being taken via private means to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The shooting was subsequently reported to the 40th Precinct.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.