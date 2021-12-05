Shooting at Bronx public housing complex lobby leaves man dead

Bronx detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 44-year-old man to death inside an apartment building lobby on Saturday evening.
Law enforcement sources said the victim took a fatal bullet to his neck inside the lobby of a building within the Mill Brook Houses at 584 East 137th St. in Mill Basin at about 6:21 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Officers from the 40th Precinct and NYPD PSA 7 found the wounded man while responding to a 911 call about an assault.
EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.
Early in the investigation, police had few details about the shooting. A motive for the deadly attack remains unknown, and police did not have a description of the shooter.
So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.