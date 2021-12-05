Shooting at Bronx public housing complex lobby leaves man dead

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 44-year-old man to death inside an apartment building lobby on Saturday evening.

Law enforcement sources said the victim took a fatal bullet to his neck inside the lobby of a building within the Mill Brook Houses at 584 East 137th St. in Mill Basin at about 6:21 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Officers from the 40th Precinct and NYPD PSA 7 found the wounded man while responding to a 911 call about an assault.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Early in the investigation, police had few details about the shooting. A motive for the deadly attack remains unknown, and police did not have a description of the shooter.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.