Teen shot dead by masked gunmen in the Bronx: Cops

Police are searching for a group of masked men who fatally shot a teen in the Bronx on Sunday evening.

According to police sources, 17-year-old Jordany Aracena was gunned down at about 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 25 in front 320 Beekman Avenue in Mott Haven — just down the block from where he lived.

Law enforcement sources said four men wearing ski masks approached Aracena and opened fire, striking him in the chest and arm. After opening fire, cops said, the group made a run for it toward Oak Terrace.

Aracena was rushed to Lincoln Hospital but was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead. Detectives remained at the scene for several hours as they combed the area for evidence. It is currently not known why Aracena was targeted.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.