The Bronx Zoo is getting its visitors ready for the holiday spirit with their return of Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo. The beloved family tradition opens to the public on Friday, Nov. 18 and will run on select dates through Jan. 8.

People of all ages can join the Bronx Zoo’s holiday festival, taking place during the evenings, when the park comes to life with immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns and animated light shows. The celebration also includes festive entertainment, seasonal treats, the Holiday Train, and classic holiday music.

Holiday Lights is a fully outdoor experience. The lantern trails have been revitalized and more than 70 new lanterns and 30 new species have been added for the upcoming holiday fest. In all, there are more than 360 wildlife-themed lanterns that represent 90 species spread across an expansive area of the zoo. There are six lantern trails that depict scenes from geographic regions and ecosystems: North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, and oceans, as well as the Forest of Color which features breathtaking representations of some of the lesser known but impressively colorful animals and plants vital to the Earth’s ecosystems.

The event also includes enchanting light shows that are synchronized to seasonal music on historic Astor Court. Additional trees and features have been added making this the zoo’s biggest light show experience yet.

Glowing animal-themed stilt walkers, train rides, Wildlife Theater shows, ice carving demonstrations, and seasonal treats including s’mores and hot chocolate make Holiday Lights the perfect place for families to get into the holiday spirit, as well as learning about the Earth’s beautiful creatures!

“Holiday Lights returned to the Bronx Zoo in 2019 and each year we have grown the event significantly,” said Jim Breheny, Bronx Zoo Director. “Each year we add more animal lanterns and new experiences. Holiday Lights is now bigger than ever and gives everyone an exciting new way to learn about wildlife while experiencing the spirit of the season.”

In addition to the dozens of new animal lanterns, expanded light shows, and activities, the zoo has added several special nights.

Dec. 2-4 will be a Pajama Party Weekend.

Dec. 26-30 will feature professional holiday carolers.

Dec. 29 provides a special sensory-inclusive night designed for guests, where they can expect the same great Holiday Lights experience with some modifications to make it more sensory-friendly.

Dec. 31 will include a family-friendly new year countdown.

Jan. 6-8 features a one-of-a-kind illuminated playground located in Schiff Hall

Tickets for the Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights must be purchased in advance and are date specific and are now available online.