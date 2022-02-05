Two-alarm Bronx fire injures nine apartment building residents: FDNY

Nine tenants and a firefighter were injured after a two-alarm Bronx fire engulfed their apartment building early Saturday morning.

Fire Department sources said the inferno ignited at about 6:11 a.m. on Feb. 5 on the third floor of a six-story residence at 2397 Grand Ave. in University Heights.

The blaze quickly spread into a two-alarm event, bringing 25 FDNY units and 106 personnel to the scene.

Five of the 10 injured people were brought two St. Barnabas Hospital, while two others were taken to Jacobi Hospital, for treatment of their injuries, none of which were considered life-threatening. Three other injured individuals refused medical attention.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in just over an hour, at 7:25 a.m. on Feb. 5. Fire marshals are now investigating its cause.