Two Bronx shootings leave man dead on park bench, another slain in vehicle

Detectives are investigating a bloody Sunday in the Bronx that left two men dead in separate shootings.

Police said the first homicide happened on the Aqueduct Walk in Fordham Heights, where a 62-year-old man was shot in the head at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct, in responding to a call about the homicide, found Robert Brown, who lived nearby on Grand Avenue, wounded on a park bench.

Citing sources, WABC-TV reported, it’s believed that Brown was shot after two men attempted to rob him.

EMS rushed Brown to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

About seven hours later, cops found two people shot, one fatally, inside a luxury car parked at an intersection in Mount Eden on Sunday night.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting happened at about 10:16 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the corner of East 171st Street and Townsend Avenue.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that Sergio Jimenez, 21, of East 189th Street was sitting inside a BMW at the location with an 18-year-old woman when one or two unidentified shooters walked up to the vehicle and began firing.

The shooter(s) was long gone by the time officers from the 44th Precinct arrived on the scene, in response to a 911 call about the shooting.

Police found Jimenez slumped over the steering wheel of the BMW with a bullet wound to his head. EMS rushed him to BronxCare Health System, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities learned that the 18-year-old victim, who suffered gunshot wounds to her hand and back, also went to BronxCare Health System via private means. She’s listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicides can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.