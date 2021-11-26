Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 22-year-old man was gunned down on Thanksgiving night in the Bronx, police reported.

Yefri Jimenez, 22, of Newbold Avenue lost his life after being shot in front of a business at 1521 Westchester Ave. in Soundview at about 9:51 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a man shot, found Jimenez at the location with a bullet wound to his abdomen.

Police had little information about the incident, specifically the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The suspect, an unidentified male shooter, fled the location on the foot after pulling the trigger, law enforcement sources said. Two other individuals involved in the shooting were seen fleeing on a scooter, authorities noted.

EMS rushed Jimenez to Jacobi Hospital, where he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.