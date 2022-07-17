67-year-old critically injured in second serious Brooklyn crash over weekend

A senior woman is in critical condition after a van driver struck her at a Bay Ridge intersection in another Brooklyn crash Sunday morning, according to police.

The motorist was heading west on Ovington Avenue and made a left turn on 7th Avenue when he struck the 67-year-old pedestrian crossing the street, cops said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYU Langone Hospital in critical condition, according to the authorities.

The 60-year-old man who drove the van remained at the scene, but a police spokesperson said that cops don’t suspect any criminality in the case.

There have been 15 crashes at that intersection over the past 11 years injuring 25 people, including 18 who were in cars, four on foot, and another three cyclists, according to city data.

The incident is the second on the roads of the borough that caused serious injury this weekend, after a 22-year-old man was severely wounded in a high-speed collision in Gravesend Friday night.

Another crash heavily injured a motor scooter rider in the Bronx after he collided with a U-turning driver at a dangerous Mott Haven intersection early Saturday morning.