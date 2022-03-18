Bike-riding crooks sought for series of robberies in Brooklyn

Detectives are looking for a duo who are said to be behind a series of robberies that took place over the course of a few months in Brooklyn.

The pattern started on Nov. 26, 2021. At 11:20 p.m. that night, a 22-year-old man was in front of 914 Hart Street when he was approached from behind. One of the suspects pushed the victim and held him to the ground while the other took the victim’s cellphone, headphones and a wallet containing credit/debit cards as well as $50, with the property taken valued at $1,360. The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Weeks later on Dec. 19, 2021, a 30-year-old man was at the intersection of Saint Nicholas Avenue and Harman Street at 12:30 a.m. when he was approached from behind by the suspects, who demanded his property and said they had a knife. One of the suspects held the victim while the other took the victim’s headphones, cellphone and wallet containing credit and debit cards and identification before fleeing westbound on Harman Street on foot.

Next, at 12:40 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2021, a 36-year-old man was at the intersection of Saint Nicholas Avenue and Harman Street when he was approached by the suspects, who pulled out a knife and demanded his property. The thieves took the victim’s backpack, which contained $1,000, a cellphone, headphones, and other miscellaneous items, before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Less than an hour, at 1:20 a.m., the suspects struck again and approached a 35-year-old man from behind in front of 419 Stanhope Street. One of the suspects pulled the victim’s winter hat over his eyes while the other put the victim in a chokehold. The suspects took the victim’s wallet, approximately $700, credit/debit cards, and multiple forms of identification and then fled westbound on Stanhope Street towards Saint Nicholas Avenue on bicycles.

A few weeks later, the suspects resumed their robberies on Jan. 23, 2022. At 11:55 p.m. that night, the suspects approached a 32-year-old man in front of 219 Irving Avenue. One suspect grabbed the victim by the throat while the other took the victim’s cellphone and wallet, which contained $200 and a debit card, before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The pattern continued on Feb. 27 at 9:40 p.m. At this time, a 56-year-old man was in front of 11 Harman Street when the crooks approached him from behind. One suspect put the victim in a chokehold while the other took the victim’s cellphone and wallet containing $40 and identification documents. Both suspects fled the scene westbound on Harman Street on bicycles.

The very next day, a 36-year-old man was in front of 366 Linden Street at 7:50 p.m. when he was approached from behind by the suspects. One thief put the victim in a chokehold while the other took the victim’s wallet, which contained $300, credit/debit cards and identification documents. Both suspects fled in unknown directions, with one on a bicycle while the other fled on foot.

Finally, at 12:40 a.m. on March 7, a 35-year-old man was in front of 351 Bleecker Street when the suspects approached him from behind. One of the crooks pushed the victim to the ground while the other took the victim’s cellphone and wallet containing credit/debit cards. One individual fled on a bicycle while the other fled on foot; both in unknown directions.

The victims in each incident did not require medical attention as a result of the robberies.

The suspects are described as men who speak Spanish that are often seen riding on bicycles. The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspects:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.