Brooklyn double shooting leaves man dead, woman grazed: cops

Detectives are investigating a Brooklyn double shooting on Saturday night that left a man dead and another seriously injured.

It was the latest episode of gun violence to occur in Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct, which has seen more than two dozen shootings so far in 2023.

Law enforcement sources said the May 27 incident occurred at around 9:29 p.m. in front of an apartment building within the private Spring Creek Gardens complex at 902 Drew St. in City Line.

Officers responding to a 911 call regarding the shooting found a 33-year-old man shot numerous times about his body and a 31-year-old woman who suffered a graze wound to her shoulder.

EMS rushed both victims to Brookdale University Hospital, where the 33-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification. The 31-year-old woman, meanwhile, was listed in stable condition.

According to the most recent CompStat report, the 75th Precinct has seen 27 shootings year-to-date through May 21; that’s down one from the 28 recorded at the same period of time in 2022. Those 27 shootings have resulted in 32 injuries, up one from the total recorded last year.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation into Saturday’s shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.