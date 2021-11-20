Brooklyn man cuffed for allegedly knifing his father 46 times, dumping body on street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Brooklyn man faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his father 46 times and then dumping his body on a street last month.

Joseph Adams, 26, whose last known residence was on East 35th Street in East Flatbush, was booked on Nov. 19 for murder, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.

Law enforcement sources said Adams allegedly murdered his father, Christopher Adams, 49, of East 37th Street, and dumped his body concealed in a black bag at the corner of Van Sinderen Avenue and Herkimer Street.

According to law enforcement sources, a passerby spotted the wrapped body among a pile of garbage bags near the location and called police.

Officers from the 75th Precinct officially located Christopher Adams’ body at about 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 16.

The investigation that followed eventually linked Joseph Adams to the heinous crime; according to published reports, police tracked him down in Louisiana on a traffic stop, then extradited him back to Brooklyn.

WABC-TV reported that Joseph Adams’ has not offered detectives a reason as to why he killed his father, and has been largely silent since his arrest.