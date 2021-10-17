Dead body in a bag found dumped on Brooklyn sidewalk

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are awaiting autopsy results on a body found bound and wrapped in a bag on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Saturday afternoon.

The gruesome discovery occurred at about 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 16, when officers from the 75th Precinct responded to a 911 call about an unconscious person in the area of Van Sinderen Avenue and Herkimer Street in East New York, just a block south of the Broadway Junction subway station.

According to law enforcement sources, a passerby spotted the wrapped body among a pile of garbage bags near the location and called police.

Cops located the dead body, age and gender unknown. Published reports also indicated the corpse had been contained in a comforter and bound with duct tape.

Police sources said that the officers were unable to determine any signs of trauma or injuries to the body because of how tightly it had been wrapped. The state of decomposition was also unknown.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Police have withheld the dead person’s name, pending identification and family notification.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.