Brooklyn man shot dead during street festival: reports

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man during a festival on Friday night.

Police said the homicide happened at about 10:38 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road in Flatbush.

Officers from the 70th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found the 40-year-old male victim unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his head.

According to WABC-TV, the victim was attacked while the Panamanian Pre-Independence Day Parade and Festival was underway at the location. Officers recovered a firearm at the scene, close to where the victim was shot.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.