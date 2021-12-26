Brooklyn man stabbed to death in housing complex on Christmas night: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Brooklyn man was stabbed to death inside the public housing complex where he lived on Christmas night, police reported.

Aaron Cherry, 34, of Lorraine Street in the Red Hook Houses was killed in front of a nearby building at 11 Bush St. just before 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Officers from the 76th Precinct and NYPD PSA 1, in responding to a 911 call about an unconscious man at the location, found Cherry with a stab wound to his neck.

EMS rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, police have not yet ascertained a possible motive for the deadly stabbing, or a description of a suspect. Detectives are canvassing security camera footage from the housing complex, hoping to get an image of possible perpetrators.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.