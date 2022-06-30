Brooklyn man stabbed to death at street corner

Cops in Brooklyn are looking for the killer who stabbed a 22-year-old man to death early Thursday morning.

Zion Zeno, 22, of East 83rd Street in Brooklyn was mortally wounded near the corner of Newport and Strauss Streets in Brownsville at about 12:38 a.m. on June 30.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct found Zeno unconscious and stabbed in the chest after receiving a 911 call about a man stabbed at the location.

EMS rushed the victim to nearby Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday morning, police sources did not have details regarding a possible motive for the stabbing, or a description of the suspect responsible.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.