Brooklyn shooting leaves man dead after taking bullet to neck: cops

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect behind a deadly shooting early on Saturday morning that claimed a man’s life.

Police said the victim, a 34-year-old man, was shot in the neck in front of a brownstone at 68 Lafayette Ave. in Fort Greene at about 2:12 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believed the victim was hanging out in front of the location with a group of people when an unidentified shooter arrived on the scene and began firing a weapon.

As of Saturday morning, the motive for the shooting was unknown, and it’s unclear whether the victim had been deliberately targeted.

Officers from the 88th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the wounded man at the scene.

EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police did not have a description of the shooter as of Saturday morning, sources said. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Through Oct. 1, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 88th Precinct catalogued 2 homicides this year; there were none at the same point in 2022.

The precinct also tallied 6 shooting incidents, equal to the number reported at the same time last year, with seven related victims. Overall, the command has seen a nearly 10% decrease in crime year-to-date.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday’s deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.