Three Brooklyn shooting suspects sought for wounding teen

Police in Brooklyn are still looking for three suspects who shot a teenage boy while he was walking along a street on Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, a 17-year-old boy was apparently on his way to a store and was passing 220 Livonia Ave. in Brownsville at around 2:59 p.m. on Feb. 24 when a dark colored vehicle pulled up alongside him.

Law enforcement sources said three men wearing dark clothing are believed to have exited the car and fired several times before speeding away eastbound.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that the young man suffered a gunshot wound to the back which passed into his stomach causing internal injuries. The boy was whisked to Brookdale University Hospital, where he is expected to survive after undergoing treatment.

Police discovered several shell casings at the scene and performed a video canvas in hopes of tracking down the shooters.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell