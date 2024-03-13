Harlem man, 60, shot 11 times by former caregiver: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The caregiver turned out to be the grim reaper.

Police allege that the prime suspect in the heinous murder of a 60-year-old Harlem man, shot to death 11 times at his home last month, had been providing care for the victim before getting into an argument with him over suspected drug use, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

On Feb. 29, officers from the 28th Precinct rushed to the home of Tyrone Swinton, located 114 West 116 St., to find him suffering from an array of gunshot wounds. He rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the victim was shot some 11 times — including twice in the head, once in the neck, five times in the back, twice in the chest, and once in the arm.

After an investigation, police arrested on March 9 25-year-old Joseph Fulford at his home in Astoria, Queens; during a court-authorized search of the residence, they found two pistols, an AR-15 assault rifle, and the 9 mm handgun that was allegedly used in Swinton’s murder.

Police officials report that Fulford once served as his victim’s caregiver for about half a decade after Swinton served as a mentor to him following their meeting at a local Boys and Girls club.

However, authorities said, things started to become tense between the pair when Fulford allegedly used drugs and invited friends to Swinton’s home, leading to arguments.

“They had a falling out over his [Fulford’s] drug use. Joseph went down to Georgia for a couple of years and had recently returned to the neighborhood,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. “He asked him to leave and then he moved to Georgia for a couple of years and then came back.”

Swinton apparently called his mother on Feb. 29 and informed her that his old home attendant was back in the neighborhood. During the phone call, Swinton apparently told her that Fulford was looking for money. Later that day, he was found dead.

Fulford is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. During his March 10 arraignment in New York Criminal Court, Fulford pleaded not guilty, and was ordered held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.