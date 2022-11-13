Brooklyn shootings: Man killed in East New York, victims wounded near Barclays Center

Investigations continue into two separate Brooklyn shootings on Saturday, one of which left a man dead.

Police said the homicide happened in New Lots at about 9:36 p.m. on Nov. 12 near the corner of Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 34-year-old man shot in the chest. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown and under investigation, law enforcement sources reported.

EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Detectives are looking for the suspected shooter who fled the scene inside a black Jeep Cherokee, authorities said. No arrests have been made in the case.

Earlier on Saturday, two men were shot and critically injured in front of an apartment building at 168 Bond St. in Boerum Hill — not far from the Barclays Center — at about 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Officers from the 84th Precinct found both victims at the scene: a 26-year-old man shot in the face, and a 23-year-old man wounded in the torso.

According to law enforcement sources, both victims entered a vehicle parked at the location when an unidentified shooter approached and opened fire on them.

After pulling the trigger multiple times, police said, the perpetrator fled on foot along nearby Warren Street.

Police sources said both victims are listed in critical but stable condition at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown and under investigation, cops said. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.