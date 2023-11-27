Bronx slaying: Family found dead inside apartment identified

Police have identified the Bronx family found stabbed to death inside their apartment building.

The family that was found dead inside of a Bronx apartment building on Sunday morning has been identified and the slaying has been deemed a homicide, according to authorities.

According to police sources, cops from the 40th Precinct rushed to 674 East 136th St. at around 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 26, after a resident found 38-year-old Jonathan Rivera dead in the building’s first-floor hallway in a pool of blood. Rivera had apparently suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest.

During the course of the investigation, reports emerged that a person may have barricaded themselves inside an apartment near where the body was found. However, after police gained access to the home, they made a startling discovery behind the locked door.

Inside, law enforcement came upon two more victims — 33-year-old Hanoi Peralta and her 5-year-old child Kayden Rivera. The mother and child also suffered multiple stab wounds to their bodies.

Police, EMS, and forensic investigators flooded the building as authorities searched for answers.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.