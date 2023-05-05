Brooklyn standoff with alleged rifleman brings huge police presence, but ends peacefully

An hours-long standoff in Brooklyn Friday morning between heavily-armed police officers and an alleged rifle-toting man came to a peaceful end, police reported.

Police took the 47-year-old man into custody following the impasse on the morning of May 5 in the area of Bedford Avenue and Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay.

The situation unfolded at around 5:42 a.m. on May 5, when officers from the 61st Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about shots fired. Police later determined there had been no gunfire.

Even so, police reported, the NYPD engaged in a land-and-air search for an armed suspect in the neighborhood. The NYPD Aviation Unit was sent in to search nearby rooftops as well.

Finally, at around 8:57 a.m. Friday morning, police spotted a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle descending down a ladder and climbing onto the balcony of a home on the 4400 block of Bedford Avenue, off Avenue X. From there, he entered the residence and remained inside.

Meanwhile, the NYPD dispatched its Emergency Services Unit and the Joint Terrorism Task Force to the scene, sending in an armored car and a brigade of officers clad in body armor and carrying assault weapons.

The intense scene startled nearby residents.

“I was scared, I’ve lived over here for six years. I’ve never seen anything like this,” said one neighbor, who identified himself as Dosto. “I was dropping my son off at school. I’ve never seen an active crime scene.”

Just before 10 a.m., however, the situation came to a peaceful end when the suspect voluntarily came out of the home and surrendered to police. Several armored officers whisked the handcuffed perpetrator to a nearby police vehicle, where he was transported to the 61st Precinct for further questioning.

Charges against the suspect are pending, police sources said. A firearm, however, was not immediately recovered, police noted