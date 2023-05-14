Brooklyn firefighters battle all kinds of obstacles during three-alarm fire at residence

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a three-alarm Brooklyn fire on Sunday morning that gutted a residence, but left no people injured.

According to the Fire Department, the blaze ignited at about 4:40 a.m. on May 14 inside of 8416 12th Ave. in Bay Ridge.

The first-arriving FDNY units encountered flames shooting out of the second floor and attic of the two-story, attached home.

More than 130 firefighters, in all, responded to the inferno, and battled a number of obstacles as they worked to put the fire out — including encountering a burning Mercedes-Benz in the garage; a burned-out stairwell leading to the second floor; and a dresser blocking one entrance to that level.

Hazmat Company 1 was also called in to remove an e-bike battery from the premises. It’s not clear, at this point, whether the device had anything to do with the fire; faulty lithium-ion batteries have been listed as the cause of numerous fires around the city so far in 2023.

Nevertheless, FDNY personnel worked to bring the fire under control at around 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Miraculously, there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

With reporting by Robert Pozarycki