Brooklyn

Brooklyn firefighters battle all kinds of obstacles during three-alarm fire at residence

By Lloyd Mitchell
Three-alarm Brooklyn fire at residence
Firefighters fought heavy fire and smoke on the second and third floor of a private dwelling at 8416 12 Avenue in Bay Ridge on Sunday, May 14.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a three-alarm Brooklyn fire on Sunday morning that gutted a residence, but left no people injured.

According to the Fire Department, the blaze ignited at about 4:40 a.m. on May 14 inside of 8416 12th Ave. in Bay Ridge.

The first-arriving FDNY units encountered flames shooting out of the second floor and attic of the two-story, attached home. 

Car burns in three-alarm Brooklyn fire
A firefighter watches as a car burns in the rear of 8416 12 Avenue during a three alarm fire on Sunday, May 14.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

More than 130 firefighters, in all, responded to the inferno, and battled a number of obstacles as they worked to put the fire out — including encountering a burning Mercedes-Benz in the garage; a burned-out stairwell leading to the second floor; and a dresser blocking one entrance to that level.

Over a hundred fifty firefighters operated at a three alarm fire at 8416 12 Avenue on Sunday, May 14.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Hazmat Company 1 was also called in to remove an e-bike battery from the premises. It’s not clear, at this point, whether the device had anything to do with the fire; faulty lithium-ion batteries have been listed as the cause of numerous fires around the city so far in 2023. 

The Fire Marshal is now investigating the cause of the fire.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Nevertheless, FDNY personnel worked to bring the fire under control at around 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Miraculously, there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

With reporting by Robert Pozarycki

