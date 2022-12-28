Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Brooklyn woman killed after fire consumes her brownstone

By Lloyd Mitchell and Robert Pozarycki
comments
Posted on
Brooklyn woman dies in house fire
Roughly 50 firefighters battled an all hands fire at 256 Rochester Ave. in Weeksville, Brooklyn on Dec. 27, 2022 that claimed a woman’s life.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A Brooklyn woman died after being caught in a fire that broke out inside her brownstone on Tuesday evening.

Fire Department sources said the blaze ignited just after 10:11 p.m. on Dec. 27 inside the second floor of the three-story residence at 256 Rochester Ave. in Weeksville. 

The first arriving units encountered heavy smoke emanating from the dwelling. Members of Ladder Companies 120 and 123, according to a witness, located the victim inside; she had suffered burns and severe smoke inhalation.

Deadly Brooklyn fire
Residents of Rochester Avenue look on as a firefighters operate at a fire at 256 Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on December 27.. Firefighters rescued a victim trapped on the 2nd floor trapped in a heavy smoke condition.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The firefighters quickly pulled her from the burning home and administered aid, hoping to save her life.

“They were pumping on her chest for a while,” one eyewitness said. 

EMS rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital in extremely critical condition, but she was later pronounced dead. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Firefighters battled heavy fire on the second floor of a brownstone at 256 Rochester Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

As for the fire, FDNY personnel used two hose lines to knock the blaze out and bring it under control at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday evening. No other victims were found inside the residence during additional searches.

Fire marshals are now investigating the cause of the inferno.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC