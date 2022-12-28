Brooklyn woman killed after fire consumes her brownstone

A Brooklyn woman died after being caught in a fire that broke out inside her brownstone on Tuesday evening.

Fire Department sources said the blaze ignited just after 10:11 p.m. on Dec. 27 inside the second floor of the three-story residence at 256 Rochester Ave. in Weeksville.

The first arriving units encountered heavy smoke emanating from the dwelling. Members of Ladder Companies 120 and 123, according to a witness, located the victim inside; she had suffered burns and severe smoke inhalation.

The firefighters quickly pulled her from the burning home and administered aid, hoping to save her life.

“They were pumping on her chest for a while,” one eyewitness said.

EMS rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital in extremely critical condition, but she was later pronounced dead. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

As for the fire, FDNY personnel used two hose lines to knock the blaze out and bring it under control at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday evening. No other victims were found inside the residence during additional searches.

Fire marshals are now investigating the cause of the inferno.