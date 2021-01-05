Cops open fire on knife-wielding Brooklyn man who charged at them during dispute | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police fired three shots at, but missed, a knife-wielding man who charged at them after they responded to a domestic dispute in Brooklyn on Monday night.

The man was taken into custody a short time later without further incident and remained hospitalized Tuesday morning, with charges pending against him.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at about 8:02 p.m. on Jan. 4, when officers from the 71st Precinct were called to the residence on Hawthorne Street near Albany Avenue in East Flatbush.

The cops were there to investigate a reported domestic dispute. Upon arriving at the scene, police sources said, they spotted a knife-wielding man, who then lunged at them.

That, authorities said, prompted at least one officer to open fire on the suspect. Three shots were fired, each of which missed the suspect. No one else inside the residence was injured by the gunfire.

Cops then managed to arrest the suspect. He was brought to Kings County Hospital for an evaluation.