Cops seek men wanted for brazen Brooklyn robberies

Cops are looking for the group of thieves behind a pair of Brooklyn robberies that took place late last month.

Authorities say the suspects struck twice on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The first filching took place at an East New York smoke shop, where cops say one of the robbers walked in at around 9:25 p.m. asking for rolling papers. The perp then attempted to leave the store without paying, according to police, at which point an employee attempted to stop him. The robber then punched the 26-year-old male worker in the face, and three more men allegedly entered the store to help the assailant — one of them displaying a knife. All four individuals fled eastbound on Livonia Avenue.

Less than an hour later, two men entered a pharmacy in Brownsville, where a 19-year-old employee caught one of the two placing merchandise in his jacket. When the employee attempted to confront the pair, cops say one of the perps displayed a black firearm. Both suspects fled the Kings Highway shop on foot.

Cops believe the two incidents were carried out by the same group of suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this pattern is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.