Driver dead, man critically injured in separate Brooklyn shootings: NYPD

Detectives are busy investigating three separate Brooklyn shootings between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another fighting for his life.

Police said the homicide happened in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, when a 34-year-old man was gunned down near the corner of Quincy Street and Patchen Avenue.

Officers from the 81st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call for an aided victim, found Orenszo Bovell, 34, of Eastern Parkway inside a Toyota Camry that crashed into a fence on the sidewalk. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed Bovell to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police have yet to provide information about a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the shooter.

About 10 hours later, a 22-year-old man was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting in Williamsburg, police reported.

Officers from the 90th Precinct found the victim sitting inside a vehicle parked in front of 270 Wythe Ave. at about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 18.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe that a group of individuals inside of a vehicle ambushed and shot the victim moments earlier.

EMS rushed the injured man to Bellevue Hospital, where he’s listed in critical condition, but not likely to die.

In an unrelated third shooting, law enforcement sources said, another 22-year-old man was shot in the had while sitting in a car parked at the corner of Chauncey Street and Patchen Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in all three cases, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.