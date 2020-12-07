Dumbo's Time Out Market to temporarily close amid COVID-19 | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

They’re taking a time out.

Dumbo’s Time Out Market plans to temporarily cease all operations starting Dec. 20 due to a drop in guests amid COVID-19, the Water Street food hall’s general manager announced in a statement Monday.

“We have experienced significant reduction in guests with concerns of escalating covid rates and local government pleas to limit gatherings. In such conditions, our take-out and pick-up business are unable to compensate for the gap,” said Scott Ubert on Dec. 7. “As a result — unless government restrictions enforce new restrictions prior — we have made the tough decision to temporarily hit “snooze” on all services starting December 20th, 2020 at Time Out Market New York including outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery.”

The renowned drinking and dining emporium will reopen once pandemic restrictions are fully lifted and customers can safely return, Ubert continued.

“Rest assured, Time Out Market New York will return with mouth-watering cuisine, craft cocktails, and amazing cultural activations when going out and partying like 2-0-1-9 is possible without fear,” he said. “This will set the conditions for all of our businesses to succeed and our guests to have fun without worry again.”

It is currently unclear whether workers at the food hall will be furloughed or laid off. A spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The market by namesake British magazine Time Out opened in May 2019, hosting 21 of the publication’s top-rated bars and eateries inside an old industrial building between Dock and Main streets.

In the summer, it reopened its stable of restaurants in phases starting with a first batch of seven restaurants and two bars at the beginning of August.

The market also capitalized on its 10,150-square-feet of outdoor space, which includes its scenic rooftop terrace and riverside seating for almost 250 people, according to its website.

Time Out’s announcement follows a warning by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday that the state may order indoor dining to close entirely in the city if high hospitalization rates continue across the Empire State.

This first appeared on BrooklynPaper.com