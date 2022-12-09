GET LUCKY, the graffiti exhibit and gift shop that spotlights graffiti and street artists opened at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn this week.

The graffiti exhibit, curated by Laura “Lulu” Reich and Koz features twenty-five diverse artists whose work has revolutionized the art scene through street art, graffiti, fashion, design, film, skateboarding, and music. The artists that are showcased represent the influence of New York culture. The Gallery exhibit opened at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn on Dec. 8 and will run through Jan. 5, Thursday – Sundays from 12 to 7 p.m.

The artwork is vast and unique and includes canvas, works on paper, mugs, puzzles, totes, sculptures, stickers, and custom work from artists who have collaborated with brands such as Nike, Coca Cola, MTV, and the Ritz Carlton. GET LUCKY’s featured artists include Al Diaz, Below Key, BG183, Chris RWK, Christian Hosoi, COPE2, EASY, Eli Reed, Eric Orr, FLASH, Jenna Morello, Key Detail, KIT 17, KOZ, Nite Owl, Pops Hosoi, SMF, Solus, Turtlecaps, WANE COD, WEN COD, Zered Bassett, Zimad, and more.

Co-curators, Laura “Lulu” Reich and Koz spoke on the upcoming exhibit and gift shop when they said, “Our artists create their own luck through art. We want to encourage others to do the same by supporting our community and visiting our space where contemporary, graffiti, and street artists come together to celebrate bright new beginnings.”

With the holiday season coming up, visitors will be able to purchase the perfect gifts for their loved ones. Original artwork and personalized gifts will be available upon opening. For those looking for themed gifts and artwork, there will be holiday-specific items such as one-of-a-kind Christmas tree and collectible ornaments by multiple artists.