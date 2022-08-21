Quantcast
Brooklyn

Man shot in chest during Brooklyn street dispute: cops

Man shot during Brooklyn street dispute
Police canvass the scene where a 37-year-old man was shot following a street dispute in East Flatbush, Brooklyn on Aug. 21, 2022.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A man was shot in the chest during a dispute at a Brooklyn intersection on Sunday morning, police reported.

The 37-year-old victim remains hospitalized at this hour as police search for the shooter involved.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 7:27 a.m. on Aug. 21 at the corner of Church and Utica Avenues in East Flatbush, near a Walgreens drug store.

According to police, the victim had been involved in a dispute at the location before being shot. It’s not yet known what triggered the argument, or the shooting that followed.

Authorities said the unidentified shooter opened fire on the man, striking him in the chest, then hopped into a gold Lincoln that fled southbound along Utica Avenue.

Detectives search the area for evidence following the shooting.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Officers from the 67th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police sources said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the active investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

