Brooklyn robbery suspect who escaped police custody at hospital turns himself in days later

The Brooklyn robbery suspect who made a brazen escape from police custody after being brought to a local hospital last week is back behind bars.

Police said Akeem Williams, 21, of Saratoga Avenue in Brownsville turned himself in at the 73rd Precinct, a source familiar with the case said Sunday morning.

Williams was initially apprehended by 73rd Precinct officers on Jan. 12 in connection with a robbery. But soon after his arrest, cops said, he complained of chest pains and sought medical attention.

EMS brought him to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment. But while waiting in the emergency room, authorities said, Williams — who had been handcuffed with his hands behind his back at the time — was able to move his hands forward, and made a run for it.

Security camera footage taken from the hospital showed Williams — with electrocardiogram leads still stuck to his bare chest — exiting the hospital on foot. He fled in an unknown direction, cops said.

Police searched the immediate area surrounding the hospital, but with negative results.

After turning himself in Saturday, cops tacked on charges of escaping custody and reckless endangerment along with his initial robbery charge.