Enraged spitting man smacks Brooklyn hotel clerk with hammer during wild argument

Detectives in Brooklyn continued to look for the seething, spitting suspect who smashed a man’s head with a hammer during an argument at a Brooklyn hotel last week, as amNewYork Metro went to press.

The NYPD released on May 1 images of the perpetrator behind the assault which occurred at about 8:04 a.m. on the morning of April 26 inside the Quality Inn at 120 Osborn St. in Brownsville.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator got into a verbal dispute with a 32-year-old man and two other individuals; all three work at the hotel. Police did not disclose the reason for the argument.

The words turned violent, authorities said, when the suspect began spitting on the hotel employees through the glass partition.

When the victim opened the door to the office to confront the man, cops said, the suspect struck the clerk’s head with a hammer. The assailant then bolted from the hotel in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 73rd Precinct. The victim suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion, a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black face mask, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA. You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.