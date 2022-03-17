Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Man and woman dead in suspected Brooklyn murder-suicide: cops

By
0
comments
Posted on
Crime scene detectives enter the Medgar Evers Apartments on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant after a suspected Brooklyn murder-suicide on March 17, 2022.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A man and woman were found fatally shot in an apparent Brooklyn murder-suicide Thursday morning, police reported.

Officers from the 81st Precinct made the gruesome discovering while responding to a 911 call about a person shot inside the Medgar Evers Apartments located at 755 Gates Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 6:20 a.m. on March 17.

Upon entering a second-floor residence, authorities said, the officers spotted the couple unconscious and unresponsive inside their kitchen. The 36-year-old woman suffered a bullet wound to her head, while the 41-year-old man had an apparently self-inflected gunshot wound to his head. 

Responding EMS units pronounced both individuals dead at the scene. Police have withheld their identities, pending family notification. 

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC