Man and woman dead in suspected Brooklyn murder-suicide: cops

A man and woman were found fatally shot in an apparent Brooklyn murder-suicide Thursday morning, police reported.

Officers from the 81st Precinct made the gruesome discovering while responding to a 911 call about a person shot inside the Medgar Evers Apartments located at 755 Gates Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 6:20 a.m. on March 17.

Upon entering a second-floor residence, authorities said, the officers spotted the couple unconscious and unresponsive inside their kitchen. The 36-year-old woman suffered a bullet wound to her head, while the 41-year-old man had an apparently self-inflected gunshot wound to his head.

Responding EMS units pronounced both individuals dead at the scene. Police have withheld their identities, pending family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.