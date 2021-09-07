NYC SHOOTINGS: Pair shot in Brooklyn, ongoing probe in Queens murder

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The hunt continues in Brooklyn for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men, killing one of them, outside an apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Police said the double shooting happened in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 12:32 a.m. on Sept. 7 outside the multi-family residence at 1054 Putnam Ave.

Officers from the 81st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his groin, arm and chest.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Cops also discovered a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the elbow and leg. Paramedics brought him to Interfaith Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the two victims were involved in a dispute prior to the shooting. Police did not provide a description of the suspect involved.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Meanwhile, Queens detectives continue to search for the shooter who gunned down a man outside a homeless shelter on Monday morning.

Jermaine Dixon, 47, of Mexico Street in St. Albans was apparently ambushed by the shooter as he sat in his Ford Edge near the former Skyway Inn at 132-10 South Conduit Ave. in South Ozone Park at about 7:53 a.m. on Sept. 6.

According to sources, the unidentified suspect shot Dixon in the head, then fled the scene inside a white sedan. The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation.

Officers from the 106th Precinct responded to reports of the shooting along with EMS units, who pronounced Dixon dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.