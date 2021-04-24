NYC SHOOTINGS: Two take bullets in Queens industrial hub, pair shot in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are investigating three separate shootings in Queens and Brooklyn overnight that left four men injured.

Law enforcement sources said two men took bullets while they traveled through the industrial wasteland of Willets Point, Queens early Saturday morning.

According to police, the victims — ages 23 and 28 — were in front of an auto body shop at 127-32 Willets Point Blvd. at about 4:30 a.m. on April 24 when a vehicle pulled up alongside them.

A shooter inside the vehicle fired several shots at the victims, then fled from the scene in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Police said the 23-year-old man took bullets to both thighs, while the 28-year-old man was shot once in each calf. They were taken by private means to Jamaica Hospital and are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the case, law enforcement sources said.

Earlier on Saturday morning, cops said, a 33-year-old man took a bullet to his thigh while standing in front of a residence in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

According to police, two gunmen approached the victim near the corner of Fulton Street and Spencer Place at about 3:56 a.m. on April 24 and fired multiple shots at him. They then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 79th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to Kings County Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man who was shot multiple times in Crown Heights on Friday night remains in critical condition, police said.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was struck down by an unidentified shooter at about 9:35 p.m. on April 23 in front of 1626 Bedford Ave., just down the block from Medgar Evers College.

Officers from the 71st Precinct responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to Kings County Hospital.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.