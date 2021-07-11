NYC SHOOTINGS: Teen slain in Queens, three shot in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Queens are looking for the shooter who fatally gunned down a 19-year-old man early on Sunday morning.

Officers from the 113th Precinct found the victim in front of a home on Quencer Road near Ovid Place in St. Albans at about 12:19 a.m. on July 11.

Police sources said the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to his left thigh and was unconscious and unresponsive by the time officers found him.

EMS units rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect involved. No arrests have been made in the case.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn detectives are looking into a shooting outside a deli early Sunday morning that left three men injured.

Law enforcement sources said the three victims had been involved in a dispute in front of the grocery store at 1139 Fulton St. in Clinton Hill at about 1:10 a.m. on July 11 when the unidentified gunman began firing at them.

Officers from the 79th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 33-year-old man shot in the right foot; a 50-year-old man with a bullet in his right knee; and a 58-year-old man wounded in the foot.

Paramedics rushed all three victims to Kings County Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Detectives are now looking for the gunman, described as a Black man in his 30s who was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.