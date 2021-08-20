NYC SHOOTINGS: Woman slain in Brooklyn dispute, man gunned down in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two more New Yorkers were slain in acts of gun violence on the streets of Brooklyn and Queens on Thursday night, police reported.

Police said the 54-year-old woman was shot twice in the torso in front of an apartment building at 1523 St. Johns Place in Crown Heights at about 8:32 p.m. on Aug. 19. A second victim, a 30-year-old man, was also shot in the arm at the location.

According to police sources, the two individuals were shot amid a dispute between two men at the location; it’s not believed the female victim was the intended target of the gunfire.

At this point, police have not yet established a possible motive for the dispute, or a description of the shooter.

Officers from the 77th Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS rushed both victims to Kings County Hospital, where the female victim died of her injuries; police have withheld her identity, pending family notification. The injured man was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police sources said the injured man has been uncooperative with detectives.

Also on Thursday night, a 50-year-old man was executed in a hail of bullets on a Queens street, authorities said.

Joseph Bryan, 50, of 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights took multiple gunshots to his arm and torso in front of a luxury apartment building at 28-10 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City at about 11:18 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that an unidentified male gunman walked up to Bryan as the victim sat inside a vehicle parked at the location. The suspect opened fire multiple times on Bryan, then fled inside a vehicle believed to have been a Mercedes-Benz.

Officers from the 108th Precinct discovered the mortally wounded man in responding to a 911 call about the shooting. EMS rushed Bryan to Mount Sinai Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police reported.

Anyone with information regarding either deadly shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.