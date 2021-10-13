Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Charges are pending against an off-duty officer who allegedly shot two women, killing one of them, in an apparent Brooklyn love triangle on Wednesday afternoon, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the unidentified 31-year-old female cop allegedly shot her 23-year-old girlfriend and a 24-year-old woman inside her gal pal’s residence in the vicinity of 19th Avenue and 79th Street in Bensonhurst just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Police officials said the officer calmly confessed outside the residence to members of the 62nd Precinct after they arrived there in response to several 911 calls. She’s now undergoing an evaluation at a local hospital.

“This horrific incident is being treated as a homicide case,” said Assistant Chief Michael Kemper, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, during a press conference Wednesday night. “The motive is believed to be domestic in nature.”

Based on a preliminary investigation, Kemper said, detectives determined that the officer — a 5 1/2-year NYPD veteran assigned to a south Brooklyn precinct — got into her girlfriend’s apartment just before she and the 24-year-old victim arrived there on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are currently investigating whether the officer’s girlfriend and the 24-year-old woman had been in an intimate relationship of their own.

Emergency services received no fewer than three 911 calls about shots fired at the location just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 13. Kemper said the off-duty officer met with 62nd Precinct cops as they arrived on the scene; she was “calm, collected and very forth-coming,” the chief noted.

Upon entering the apartment, Kemper reported, the responding officers found the 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest in the living room, and the officer’s girlfriend in the bedroom with a bullet wound to her torso. Cops quickly called for EMS and began administering CPR on the victims, the chief said.

It’s not clear as of yet how many shots the officer fired, or whether she had used her service-issued weapon, Kemper noted.

EMS rushed both victims to Maimonides Hospital, where the 24-year-old woman died. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification. Kemper said the officer’s girlfriend is expected to make a recovery.

Officials declined to identify the off-duty officer at this time, though the NYPD is expected to release her name later as the investigation continues.

The NYPD Force Investigation Division, which examines police shootings, “has a lead on the case” and is working with the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office on the matter, Kemper added.