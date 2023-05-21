Violent Queens robbers abduct man in deal gone bad, leave him without property and clothes in Brooklyn

Detectives are looking for the robbers behind a wild Queens mugging over the weekend that ended with the victim being dropped off at a Brooklyn park without his clothes.

Police said the caper began at about 2 a.m. on May 20, when the victim, a 27-year-old man, met with one of the suspects near the corner of 135th Street and the Grand Central Parkway in Briarwood to sell the individual merchandise.

But moments later, law enforcement sources said, three other suspects approached the victim from behind and went on the attack, punching and kicking him repeatedly.

After raining blows upon the man, authorities reported, the crooks forced the man into a nearby gray 2022 Toyota Corolla. One of the suspects then displayed a firearm, issued a verbal threat and then pistolwhipped him with the weapon.

While inside the car, it was reported, the perpetrators forcibly removed the victim’s clothing, as well as his car keys and a wallet containing numerous credit cards.

Police said the suspects then drove the disrobed man to Brooklyn’s Lincoln Terrace Park — at the corner of Eastern Parkway and Rochester Avenue, about 7 1/2 miles from where the abduction occurred — where they dropped him off and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 77th and 107th Precincts. EMS treated the victim for lacerations to his head and neck.

On Sunday, the NYPD released images of the vehicle used in the caper, which has the New York license plate KZZ3656.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.