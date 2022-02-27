Quantcast
Brooklyn

Senior woman killed in three-alarm Brooklyn fire: NYPD

By Lloyd Mitchell and Robert Pozarycki
A firefighter braves the flames while climbing into a burning apartment building in Brooklyn on Feb. 26, 2022.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A 74-year-old woman was killed after flames consumed her home during a three-alarm Brooklyn fire on Saturday night, law enforcement sources said.

The Fire Department said the blaze ignited at about 11:18 p.m. on Feb. 26 inside the apartment building at 367 Tompkins Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The first-responding firefighters found heavy fire on the second floor that quickly extended to the third and fourth floors, and into the cockloft area just under the roof.

More than 175 firefighters were called into duty, using six hose lines to knock down the flames — even cutting holes into the roof to do so.

In the process of battling the fire, FDNY personnel found the victim on the third floor, unconscious and unresponsive. She was pulled from the building, but pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Firefighters exit 367 Tompkins Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn during a fire there on Feb. 26, 2022.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Fire Department sources said the building was heavily cluttered, complicating search-and-rescue efforts during the emergency. No other individuals were found within the location.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at about 1:59 a.m. on Sunday morning, Feb. 27. The cause of the deadly blaze is now under investigation by FDNY marshals.

