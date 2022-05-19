Suspect in custody after man is found stabbed in Brooklyn: NYPD

A suspect is in custody after a man was found stabbed in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

According to police, at 7:56 a.m. on May 18 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man in need of assistance at 98 Troy Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 18-year-old Jahmet Wilson-Freeman unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his chest.

Paramedics rushed Wilson-Freeman to Interfaith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.