Teen questioned in deadly Brooklyn stabbing that claimed young woman’s life

Charges are pending against a 17-year-old boy in connection with the deadly Brooklyn stabbing of a young woman on Sunday evening.

Police said Shanelle Colquhoun, 26, was fatally attacked at her home on Beverley Road off East 48th Street in East Flatbush at about 11:29 p.m. on July 24.

Sources familiar with the case said Colquhoun and the suspect appear to be related, though the exact nature of their relationship was not yet disclosed.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found Colquhoun with multiple stab wounds to her neck and arms.

EMS rushed her to Kings County Hospital, where she died a short time later.

Law enforcement sources said the 17-year-old was taken into custody at the scene and brought to the 67th Precinct stationhouse for further questioning.

At this time, police did not have information as to what led up to the deadly stabbing. The investigation remains ongoing.