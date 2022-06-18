Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Three-alarm Brooklyn fire guts apartment houses, leaves at least one resident seriously injured

By Lloyd Mitchell
0
comments
Posted on
Three-alarm Brooklyn fire
Firefighters battle a three-alarm Brooklyn fire that damaged three apartment houses on June 18, 2022.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A three-alarm Brooklyn fire raced through a trio of attached homes on Saturday morning, leaving at least one resident seriously injured.

Firefighters not only managed to get the inferno under control in less than 90 minutes, but they also rescued three cats trapped in the burning buildings.

Fire Department sources said the blaze ignited at about 10:30 a.m. on June 18 along the 300 block of Sumpter Street in Ocean Hill.

The first arriving units encountered heavy fire spewing from the first and second floors of 319 Sumpter St., which ultimately spread to 315 and 317 Sumpter St.

Firefighters come to the aid of a civilian injured in the blaze.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A firefighter holds one of three cats rescued in the fire.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
This poor feline was trapped in the fire, but thankfully rescued.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

“I was smelling the smoke and I couldn’t see anything across the street,” said one eyewitness to the blaze, Jasmin Alvarez. “It was very scary.”

While battling the blaze, firefighters rescued one civilian who was ultimately transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Several firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters used four hose lines and two tower ladders to bring the blaze under control at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Fire marshals are now investigating the exact cause of the blaze.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC