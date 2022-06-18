Three-alarm Brooklyn fire guts apartment houses, leaves at least one resident seriously injured

A three-alarm Brooklyn fire raced through a trio of attached homes on Saturday morning, leaving at least one resident seriously injured.

Firefighters not only managed to get the inferno under control in less than 90 minutes, but they also rescued three cats trapped in the burning buildings.

Fire Department sources said the blaze ignited at about 10:30 a.m. on June 18 along the 300 block of Sumpter Street in Ocean Hill.

The first arriving units encountered heavy fire spewing from the first and second floors of 319 Sumpter St., which ultimately spread to 315 and 317 Sumpter St.

“I was smelling the smoke and I couldn’t see anything across the street,” said one eyewitness to the blaze, Jasmin Alvarez. “It was very scary.”

While battling the blaze, firefighters rescued one civilian who was ultimately transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Several firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters used four hose lines and two tower ladders to bring the blaze under control at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Fire marshals are now investigating the exact cause of the blaze.