Dollar store in Queens destroyed by five-alarm blaze: FDNY | amNewYork

Queens

Dollar store in Queens destroyed by five-alarm blaze: FDNY

Flames burst out of a dollar store in Queens during a five-alarm fire on Feb. 14, 2021.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A five-alarm inferno burned a Queens dollar store to a crisp on Sunday.

No injuries were immediately reported during the blaze that broke out at about 7:27 a.m. on Feb. 14 inside the Dollar Jackpot store, located within a one-story structure at 107-12 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill.

The flames quickly spread throughout the structure and grew into a five-alarm fire within about an hour. Nearly 200 firefighters from 44 units were called to the scene.

Using three hose lines from tower ladders, among other techniques, the blaze was brought under control at about 9:54 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters used multiple hand lines to knock down fire at 107-08 Jamaica Ave.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters work hose line on the roof during a five alarm fire at 107-08 Jamaica Ave. in Queens on Feb. 14, 2021.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A five-alarm fire tore through Dollar Jackpot at 107-08 Jamaica Ave. on Feb. 14, 2021.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A dollar store on Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill was gutted in a five-alarm blaze on Feb. 14, 2021.Photo via Twitter/@nycemergencymgt

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It was the second major fire along Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill since December, when dozens of people were displaced by a six-alarm inferno that broke out two blocks away, at 109-25 Jamaica Ave.

